Taylor Swift ‘can’t come to the phone right now’

Taylor Swift is back, and ready to release her first album since 2014.

Her sixth full-length studio release is shaping up to pack a vengeance that few could’ve predicted 11 years ago when she issued her self-titled debut record.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single from Reputation, due out Nov. 10, and it’s been turning a lot of heads since its release. When the single premiered, there were quickly rumors about who the song’s lyrics are directed towards, with the common denominator being Kanye West. The giveaway is when she sings, “I don’t like your tilted stage,” which is a unique component of West’s concerts.

The music video for “Look” starts off looking like something straight out of a horror film. It’s well-produced as it goes on to seemingly prove a point about Swift’s financial state while she lays in a bathtub full of diamonds, sits on a throne, crashes an expensive car, burns money, and more.

Towards the end, it shows all of the easily identifiable former versions of herself from previous years that struggle to keep from falling into the darkness. It’s a bold visual statement expressing her desire to move forward and be known for what’s to come, rather than who she’s been. An already iconic line from the song is, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ‘cause she’s dead.”

The repeated chorus line and other rhythmic melodies give the single the addictive, catchy quality that nearly every mainstream pop hit showcases. Swift seems to have mastered that element since steering away from her country roots with the help of producer and singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff from the indie-pop band Bleachers.

In fact, both “Look” and the second single, “…Ready For It?,” sound like they’re composed entirely of electronic beats to complement Swift’s vocals, which was a new characteristic in her previous record, 1989.

Her pop stylings are easily comparable to Lorde’s, since both artists work closely with Antonoff, but Lorde’s lyrical content is more emotional and reflective while Swift’s is now often-blunt thoughts directed to current and former lovers. This makes for an interesting debate in many fans’ favorite conversation: “Who will prevail as the new queen of pop?”

It’s hard to say if there will ever be a solid answer to that because the likes of Swift, Lorde, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Beyoncé all continue to steadily grow their followings.

The Reputation era is a definitive departure from Swift’s carefree “Shake It Off” past, and leaves many to wonder what will she do next?

